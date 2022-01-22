From the Pilipinas Super League Facebook page

Former PBA star Marc Pingris is taking on a new role after being named commissioner of the newly formed Pilipinas Super League.

"Former national and professional basketball player Jean Marc Pingris joins Pilipinas Super League as Commissioner! Welcome Pinoy Sakuragi! 🔥" said the league in an announcement posted on its social media account.

Pingris, one of the most beloved among the recent PBA stars, is a 9-time PBA champion and 2-time PBA Finals MVP.

He also played a major part in Gilas Pilipinas' silver medal finish on the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship that sent them to the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Pingris retired from pro basketball in May 2021 after 16 seasons.

He was supposed to "unretire" by joining the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL, but it didn't pan out.

Pilipinas Super League, a regional league like the MPBL, is scheduled to launch in March.