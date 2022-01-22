NBL: Kai Sotto scores 6 in Adelaide's defeat

Kai Sotto had a better game for Adelaide compared to his NBL debut.

Still, the 36ers fell against Melbourne United, 97-78, on Saturday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Sotto stepped up in the absence of injured Isaac Humpries, dunking in 6 points to go with 8 rebounds and 1 steal.

But the league-leading Melbourne was too much for his team, pulling away in the final period en route to its seventh win.

Adelaide absorbed its fourth defeat in 7 games.

In his NBL debut last December, Sotto had 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.