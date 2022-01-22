Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu in their game on January 21, 2022. Michael McLoone, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis all notched double-doubles as the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 94-90 on Friday night to win their 2nd straight game.

Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 30 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-23 shooting in the win over the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, and Bobby Portis had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by 7 with just 2:32 left to go, but the Bulls pulled within 2 with just over a minute remaining. DeMar DeRozan a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds left, and Middleton sunk a pair of free throws to secure the win.

DeRozan reached the 30-point mark for the 2nd straight game, finishing with 35 along with 6 rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting. Nikola Vucevic collected 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Matt Thomas provided a spark off the bench with 11 points.

The Bulls had their worst performance of the season from 3-point range, as they made just 7 of 38 (18.4 percent).

Thanks to 16 first-half points from Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee went into the break with a 45-44 lead. DeRozan led all scorers with 18 points to keep Chicago close, and Vucevic added nine to go along with 6 rebounds.

Neither team shot the ball efficiently from deep before halftime, but the Bulls especially struggled, going just 2-for-17. The Bucks shot 26.3 percent from beyond the arc, but dominated the battle in the paint, outscoring Chicago 20-10.

Grayson Allen was ejected in the 3rd quarter after a foul on Alex Caruso was deemed a flagrant 2. He finished with 5 points and 3 rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting.

Offense came at a premium through the first 12 minutes, as both teams shot under 40 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo was still able to find his groove, scoring 10 of the Milwaukee's 24 points as the Bucks led 24-20.