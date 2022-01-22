Raptors forward Scottie Barnes boxes out Washington guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in their game on January 21, 2022. Brad Mills, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-best 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 109-105 Friday night.

Fred VanVleet hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds to play in the 4th quarter and finished with 21 points and 12 assists for Toronto.

Pascal Siakam contributed 21 points for the Raptors, who won the season series with the Wizards 3-1 and completed a 5-game road trip with a 2-3 record.

Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. returned from an ankle injury to score 13 points. OG Anunoby had 12 points and Chris Boucher added 10.

Bradley Beal compiled 25 points and 8 assists while committing 9 turnovers for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points, Rui Hachimura scored 11 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell each had 10.

The Raptors used a 36-23 3rd quarter to take a 14-point lead. Toronto scored the first 4 points of the 4th quarter before Beal answered with 7 straight points, cutting the deficit to 11 with 9:09 to play.

Deni Avdija's layup trimmed the advantage to 6 with 5:47 left, and the lead shrunk to 4 on Beal's 2 free throws just over a minute later. Harrell's 3-point play reduced the margin to 2 with 1:39 left, and then he tied it on a dunk with 1:10 left.

VanVleet's 3-pointer put Toronto ahead, and an Anunoby layup increased the lead to 5 with 20.4 seconds to play.

Washington led 30-20 after 1 quarter.

After Davis Bertans made a layup to bump the lead to 13 with 8:20 remaining in the 2nd quarter, but Toronto soon responded with a 9-0 run. Siakam's 3-pointer tied the game with 3:31 left in the 1st half. The Raptors took their first lead on Barnes's dunk with 1:17 remaining, and Toronto led 55-54 at halftime.

Dinwiddie's 3-pointer gave Washington a 3-point lead with 7:04 left in the 3rd quarter. Toronto used an 11-0 run to lead 80-71 with 3:58 to play in the 3rd. Boucher hit consecutive 3-pointers to increase Toronto's lead to 15 with 1:02 left, and the Raptors were on top 91-77 after 3 quarters.

Washington was without Kyle Kuzma (neck spasms).