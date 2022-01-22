76ers center Joel Embiid controls the ball against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey in their game January 21, 2022. Bill Streicher, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Reggie Jackson had 19 points and 9 assists, Nicolas Batum added 15 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 24-point deficit to defeat the host Philadelphia 76ers 102-101 on Friday.

Ivica Zubac contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, Marcus Morris Sr. and Amir Coffey scored 12 points apiece and Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein each had 10 for the Clippers.

With Los Angeles leading by 1, Morris missed 2 free throws with 9.4 seconds left, giving the Sixers one last chance. Tyrese Maxey missed a runner at the buzzer.

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Sixers.

Tobias Harris added 20 points and Maxey contributed 19. Andre Drummond swept 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Sixers were a bit thin without key injured players such as Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and Danny Green.

After falling behind by 13 points in the 1st quarter, the Sixers soon surged ahead and took a 43-36 lead following a jumper by Embiid with 3:17 left in the second. Jackson responded with a 15-foot jumper on the Clippers' next possession.

Maxey dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing and the Sixers led 48-38 with 1:50 remaining.

Philadelphia led 54-40 at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid's 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Sixers closed the half on a 19-4 run.

The Sixers scored the first 5 points in the 3rd and their lead suddenly ballooned to 19. Embiid hit a trey from the top of the key and the Sixers held a 66-44 advantage with 8:13 left.

Coffey hit a late trey from the corner to help the Clippers creep within 80-70 at the end of the third.

Kennard, in just his second game back after a long COVID layoff, made a 3-pointer with 9:19 left for Los Angeles to close within 4, 80-76. The Sixers responded and pulled ahead 89-80 on Embiid's dunk with 6:03 to go.

Jackson hit a jumper and added a 3-pointer as the Clippers got within 91-88 with 4:20 left.

After the Clippers cut the deficit to 93-91, Embiid came back with a clutch trey.

But Los Angeles scored seven straight points and took a 98-96 lead on a jumper by Zubac with 1:30 to go. Philadelphia would not regain the lead the rest of the way.