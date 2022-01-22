MANILA - Reforms in the playoff format, and expanded guidelines for assistant coaches highlight changes in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL Season 9) rules as the tilt enters its 9th season on February 18.

This, as the league remains with eight competing teams, with top 6 squads entering the playoffs.

In a post on their page, MPL-Philippines said the first seed will decided on the placement of the 3rd and 4th ranked team in the first round of the playoffs.

The 3rd seed will determine the placement of the 5th and 6th ranked team in the first round.

First and second-seeded teams automatically secure slots in round 2 of the playoffs.

Teams can now have 3 assistant coaches, while one assistant coach will be guiding the head coach in the drafting phase of every match.

The next MPL season will commence on February 18.