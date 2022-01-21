MMA: Striegl expects scrap vs Skelly in UFC Fight Night

Fil-American MMA fighter Mark Striegl will go for his first UFC victory when he meets veteran Chas Skelly in UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on Feb. 20 in Las Vegas.

Striegl is expecting an ugly fight given Skelly's reputation as a "scrapper."

"He's nicknamed the scrapper... He's the scrappy tough veteran, makes it an ugly fight every time. With a guy like that I make sure I come in very sharp and in very good shape," he said in an interview on The All Star.

"If it happens, I'd be ready for it. I've had some wars like that. If it goes to that then by all means let's do it. But a nice finish is a nice finish. But if goes to a 15-minute war, to a decision then that's what it'll be."

Striegl wants to rebound from a submission loss to Said Nurmagomedov in October 2020 when he first fought in the UFC.

To make sure he will be able to train non-stop amid the pandemic, he relocated to Peoria, Arizona to train with retired MMA fighter George Castro and Bryce Meredith.

Although Striegl and Skelly sport an identical 18-3 record, the latter has been fighting in the UFC since 2014.

But Striegl doesn't mind being the underdog as long as he gets the chance to fight.

"To be honest I don't think about it that much, I just look at it as an opportunity... You're next fight is always your biggest fight and every fight is an opportunity to prove yourself and get yourself in the mix," he said.

"And it's a good fight for me."