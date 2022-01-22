Undefeated Filipino Mark Magsayo will attempt to pull off an upset victory when he meets American champion Gary Russell Jr. at the center of the ring in Atlantic City on Sunday morning (Manila time).

Backing his title campaign are his friends and fellow boxers WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and IBF junior bantam king Jerwin Ancajas.

"Nakikita kong kundisyon siya ngayon, at gutom kaya may potensyal na manalo kasi world title fight yan at WBC pa," Sultan told ABS-CBN News.

"All-out at magiging laban nito. Malaking tiwala ko na mananalo si Mark Magsayo. Maghintay lang ng tamang timing para matamaan niya at masaktan si Russell."

Ancajas said the heavy-handed Magsayo will do damage despite the technical prowess of his opponent who is known for his fast hands.

"Palagay ko mananako si Mark," he said. "Pag nakatama si Mark siguradong may paglalagyan."

Ancajas' coach Joven Jimenez believes Russell will be vulnerable in the later rounds citing that the American's conditioning won't be as good because of his lack of activity recently.

"Sa later round humihina si Russell. Doon na siya matamaan ni Mark," said Jimenez.

Marcial, meanwhile, urged local Filipino fight fans to show their support. They might find a new world Filipino boxing champion this weekend, he said.

"I’m encouraging all Filipino boxing fans to support our very own Mark 'Magnifico' Magsayo for tomorrow’s world title opportunity. As what Mark said in the presscon let’s show what Filipinos are made of. Let’s go for the WBC World Champion!!" said Marcial in his social media post.

On Friday's weigh-in, Magsayo and Russell tipped the scales at a similar 125.5 pounds.

Magsayo holds an immaculate record of 23 wins with 16 KOs while Russell, the WBC champion since 2015, sports a 31-1 win-loss slate.