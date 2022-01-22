MANILA—RSG Philippines and Bren Esports were among 4 additional teams included in Phase 2 of the qualifiers to determine Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team for the Southeast Asian Games to be held this May in Vietnam.

Besides M2 world champions Bren and RSG Philippines — headed by SEA Games 2019 tactician Brian "Panda" Lim — Origen Esports and El Ganador Esports also made the cut for the qualifiers set this weekend.

Bren will enter the next phase without the 2019 SEA Games gold medallsts Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, and Carlito "Ribo" Ribo.

KarlTzy moved to Echo PH, which fell against RSG Philippines in the qualifiers 2-1. Meanwhile, Ribo will be taking a 1-season break from the Mobile Legends scene.

RSG Philippines, on the other hand, acquired Kousei & Light from TNC Pro team, as the kingslayers saw Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog take a 1-season leave in the MPL.

Bren and RSG will be competing against direct invites Blacklist International, Onic PH, Omega Esports and Nexplay EVOS.

The Philippines won the 1st gold medal in the SEA Games for the hit MoBA game, when it hosted the last edition of the competition in 2019.

The esports leg of this year's SEA Games will have 6 game titles; the Philippines will feature in 3 of those.