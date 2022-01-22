B.League: Ramos, Toyama stun MIkawa

Dwight Ramos and Toyama pulled off a 93-87 victory against Mikawa in the Japan B.League on Saturday at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Ramos had 5 points, a rebound, and an assist for the Grousers after 19 minutes of play.

The Grouses and the Seahorses figured in a tight game but Joshua Smith, Nauki Uto, and Julian Mavunga scored crucial baskets down the stretch to essay Toyama's 11th win in 29 games.

Mikawa fell to 14-13.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks Jr. and Nagoya crippled Hokkaido 90-60 to bounce back from their loss to Shimane.

Parks was held to just 1 point due to early foul trouble, but he still managed to get 5 rebounds to go with 2 assists.

The Diamond Dolphins clamped on Levanga in the second quarter, limiting Hokkaido to just 9 points in that stanza.

In the payoff period, Levanga was again held to 9 points while the Diamond Dolphins maintained their scoring rampage en route to a 30point beating.

Nagoya improved to 19-8 as Hokkaido fell to 11-16.

Elsewhere in Japan, Niigata fell to the league's worst record with 2-25 following a 76-64 loss to Shinsu.

Kobe Paras wasn't able to help with Arbilex's scoring, but tallied 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Matt Aquino did not play in that game for Shinsu.