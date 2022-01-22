MANILA - Bren Victress and Omega Esports Empress will represent the Philippines in the inaugural Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational to be held from January 27 to 29.

The two squads will go up against 7 other teams in Southeast Asia, and compete for the lion’s share of the US$15,000 prize pool (around P768,900).

Omega Esports will go up against Laos' I Do Not Sleep Princess to open the tournament at 1 p.m. of January 27. Bren Esports will follow at 2 p.m. of the same day.

Group stages will be played in a bracket format, with the top 4 teams entering the playoffs.

From there, they continue their run to become the inaugural Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational champions.

Aside from Bren and Omega, Lugiami (Singapore), On Air Pipol (Malaysia), Karra (Malaysia), Impunity Starlets (Cambodia), IDNS Princess (Laos) and two other teams from Indonesia will be competing in the tilt.