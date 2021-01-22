WATCH: Lito Adiwang’s punch that put away his Japanese opponent

Lito Adiwang 🇵🇭 does his late mother proud, knocking out Namiki Kawahara in Round 2! #ONEUnbreakable #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE 👉https://t.co/C6OrZbPBFK… pic.twitter.com/0pTx6EMDAW — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 22, 2021

Filipino MMA fighter Lito Adiwang promised to come back strong following his loss to Hiroba Minowa of Japan last year. And Adiwang certainly did Friday night in ONE: Unbreakable.

Team Lakay stalwart Adiwang tagged Namiki Kawahara with a decisive left hand to the chin and it was lights out for his Japanese foe in the second round.

The impressive win brought Adiwang back into contention for the ONE strawweight title.

It was also a fitting tribute for Adiwang's mother, Letitia, who suffered from multiple strokes, two days before 2020 ended.

"To my family, we've been through a lot... I love you so much. This is for you, Mama," Adiwang said.