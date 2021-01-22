Tennis: Alex Eala upsets No. 1 seed in Spain ITF tournament

Philippines tennis phenom Alex Eala downed No. 1 seed Seone Mendez of Australia 6-4, 6-1 on Friday to advance in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour W15 in Manacor, Spain.

Following a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Italian opponent Anna Paradisi in Round 1, Eala beat Mendez to get safe passage in the quarterfinals, where fifth seed Carole Monnet of France awaits.

Mendez entered their match with more than 160 wins.

Eala was cheered on by Rafael Nadal's Academy in Spain where she has been training.

“No place like Home! For the first time in her career, 15-year-old @alex.eala 🇵🇭 reaches the quarterfinals of an ITF tournament! Great victory 6-4, 6-1 against the number 1 seeded Seone Mendez. Let's keep dreaming at the @ITFTennis by LG tournament at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar! VAMOS‼️ MABUHAY‼️” the academy said in its Instagram post.

Eala has shown promise in the international circuit, and many believe her girls’ doubles title with Indonesian playing partner Priska Nugroho at the 2020 Australian Open would be the start of something big.

While Eala made an early exit in doubles play at the 2020 French Open, she progressed well into the singles tournament but couldn’t sustain her pursuit of what would have been a historic appearance in a Grand Slam final.

