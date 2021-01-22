Pacquiao camp: Boxing bout vs McGregor should be at welterweight

If Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match, it would have to happen at 147 pounds.

Pacquiao has been fighting at that weight for years, and he has no plans to climb any higher in a planned bout with McGregor.

"Iyon ang timbang na limit sa welterweight," said Pacquiao special assistant Jayke Joson.

McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier this weekend in UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. They will be facing off in the lightweight division (146 pounds in MMA).

In his initial foray into boxing against Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017, McGregor made the junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds.

Joson said McGregor will only have to make the 147-pound limit during the weigh-in for the Pacquiao fight.

"Then after the weigh-in bahala na siya kung ilan ang maging timbang niya. It doesn't matter kay Senator Manny" he said. "As long as masunod iyong welterweight limit na 147 pounds sa weigh-in."

Pacquiao will be keeping close tabs on McGregor's fight against Poirier from his home.

He has said he wants the Irishman to concentrate on his MMA fight first before ironing out their fight contract.

Pacquiao business manager Arnold Vegafria and Paradigm president Audie Attar, who manages McGregor's career, have been discussing the superfight since last year.

Vegafria said Pacquiao's camp is just waiting for McGregor to finish his bout against Poirier.

“After January 23, that’s the time we can finalize everything,” said Vegafria.