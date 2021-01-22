NBA roundup: Jazz push win streak to seven

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118 Thursday night in Salt Lake City for their seventh consecutive victory.

Mitchell made 11 of 19 field-goal attempts and drained 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He displayed a form reminiscent to his explosive first-round playoff series last year, when he averaged 36.3 points vs. the Denver Nuggets. With his fifth 3-pointer of the night, the All-Star guard became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 600 treys, getting there in 240 games.

Mike Conley amassed 20 points and six assists for Utah. Rudy Gobert contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, reserve Jordan Clarkson added 19 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic threw in 16 points for a Jazz team that shot 50 percent from the floor.

Zion Williamson had 27 points for the Pelicans, who lost for the seventh time in eight outings. Brandon Ingram scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half.

Los Angeles Lakers 113 - Milwaukee Bucks 106

LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points to help keep Los Angeles undefeated on the road this season with a win against Milwaukee. The Lakers extended their franchise-best road start to 8-0.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a season-high seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts in a 23-point night, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and nine rebounds. James shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and added eight assists for the Lakers in the opener of a seven-game road trip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jrue Holiday added 22 points and seven assists and Khris Middleton scored 20 for Milwaukee, which lost its second straight. Antetokounmpo committed a career-high nine turnovers.

New York Knicks 119 - Golden State Warriors 104

RJ Barrett recorded a career-best with 28 points and New York used a 40-point first quarter to build a lead it relinquished only momentarily in a victory over Golden State at San Francisco.

All five Knicks starters scored in double figures, including Mitchell Robinson with 18 points and Julius Randle with 16 points, as New York opened a four-game Western swing with an impressive win. The Knicks earned their third consecutive win.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 30 points but shot just 5-for-14 on 3-point attempts for the Warriors. Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the game.

--Field Level Media

