Boxing: Ancajas style fits Mexican title challenger, says American promoter

Now that Jerwin Ancajas has a sure opponent in Mexico's Jonathan Rodriguez this April, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said it's time for the world junior bantamweight champion to step up in training.

Ancajas is currently in the US, keeping himself in shape while staying at a rented apartment in Los Angeles together with Jonas Sultan and Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial.

"He's getting nice work at the house with Jonas Sultan but yes, it definitely time to step up by training in a real gym," said Gibbons, who wants Ancajas fully prepared for his mandatory title defense.

Gibbons said he planned to bring an additional sparring partner for Ancajas who could mimic Rodriguez's fighting style.

"I got a possible guy to come up, named Francisco Rodriguez . . . Very similar to Jonathan Rodriguez," said the veteran matchmaker.

"He comes with a lot of pressure on you. We're gonna train properly despite the restrictions. We'll get the right sparring, to get him properly in shape for sure."

Gibbons said Ancajas and co. could not afford to look past Jonathan Rodriguez, saying the Mexican fighter was hungry.

"He's very aggressive, very strong, a good puncher," said Gibbons, who believes Ancajas has the edge because he has a style that could foil Rodriguez's brawling ways.

"The guy comes forward and Jerwin likes to counterpunch a little . . . Likes to set everything up. It's going to play nicely into Jerwin's style," he said.

