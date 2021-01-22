Basketball: Alapag keeps head up after G League coaching shot slips away

Former PBA MVP and ASEAN Basketball League champion head coach Jimmy Alapag said he was supposed to be joining an NBA G-League team when the season opens at Disney World in Orlando, Florida next month.

But the league streamlined its operations and limited its roster of teams to just 18, forcing several clubs to sit out the season.

Alapag said in an interview on the "Call to Arms" podcast that he has been talks with Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson.

"He reached out and told me that him and (Sacramento Kings coach) Luke Walton had a meeting. He was offered the G-league coaching job with the Stockton Kings, and he was reaching out to me because if everything works out he wants me to join him on the staff as one of the assistant," Alapag said.

"To say I was excited is an understatement, I was kind of freaked out because one, Bobby Jackson is calling me. And two, he was telling me he wants to have me in the staff."

But things didn't pan out.

Since the season needed to be condensed due to COVID-19 restrictions and there were cost considerations, Stockton Kings management elected not to join the G-league 2020-21 season.

"Similar to what happened in the NBA in Orlando where they could not accommodate all the NBA teams, they could not accommodate all the the G-League 28 teams in the bubble in Orlando," Alapag said.

"Ultimately the ownership decided to skip out on the G-league season this year because it's only going to be a 4 to 5-week season in Orlando. Obviously everybody has been affected because of the pandemic and things didn't pan out."

But Alapag said he was optimistic he will be able to find a break soon.

"I'm still in touch with them and, in the meantime, continue to network and do my part to just watch the video and stay connected to the game and see what happens," the former San Miguel Alab Pilipinas shot-caller said.

He and his family flew to the US to explore opportunities after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Philippine basketball.

Alapag, who won 6 PBA championships with TNT and considered one of the best playmakers to suit up for the national team, served as an assistant coach for San Miguel Beer.

