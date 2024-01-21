Yengskivel Sportswear rules NBTC North Luzon Regionals

Yengskivel Sportswear emerged as champions of the NBTC Regional Championship in North Luzon. Handout/NBTC.

MANILA -- Yengskivel Sportswear reigned supreme in the first-ever NBTC Regional Championship, imposing its will on the Philippine College of Science and Technology (PHILCST)-Calasiao, 83-66, Sunday at Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena to be crowned king of North Luzon.

Jevy Hinoguin earned Most Outstanding Player honors after keying the victory. He sparked their 13-3 run that turned a 33-31 advantage into a more comfortable 46-34 advantage late in the second quarter.

John Michael Amario and Jimwel James Itang then joined in on the fun in the second half to make sure the CAMANAVA representatives remained ahead for good.

The final win put the bow on top of Hinoguin and co.'s perfect run in the inaugural Regional Championships.

Aside from dealing the first and only defeat to the pride of Pangasinan led by Khean Lester Esperanza, Yengskivel's march towards the throne also included triumphs over powerhouse Pampanga Lanterns and promising Cordillera Career Development College.

The North Luzon champion and other three semifinalists now turn their attention to the Philippine under-19 basketball championship at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Third-place went to Pampanga after it dominated Bulacan representative 1 San Rafael, 88-68.

"Ang ganda ng nangyari rito sa Regional Championship natin kasi tayo mismo, nakita natin up close and personal yung galing and potential ng mga player from North Luzon. Hopefully, this will continue in our next three Regional Championships," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

Mindanao, Visayas, and South Luzon will hold their own Regional Championships, with the top four teams also qualifying to the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls from Mar. 18-24.