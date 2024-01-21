Volleyball: De Guzman, Denso take down Queenseis in 4 sets

Jia Morado-de Guzman (C) and the Denso Airybees celebrate after their victory over the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis in Division 1 of Japan's V.League, January 21, 2024 at the Wing Arena Kariya in the Aichi Prefecture in Japan. Photo courtesy of Miguel de Guzman.

The Denso Airybees made it two wins in a row on Sunday after a four-set victory over the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Denso recovered from a tough loss in the second set to claim a 25-23, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22 triumph. Jia de Guzman played as a substitute in the second set.

It was the second straight win for Denso, after having swept the Toray Arrows on Saturday. They are now above .500 in Division 1 of the V.League, with a 9-8 win-loss record.

Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller carried the offense for denso, with 33 points on 31 kills, an attack, and an ace.

Meanwhile, Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous are still unbeaten, hiking their record to 16-0 on Saturday after a 25-16, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of the Prestige International Aranmare.

Santiago, who turned 28 on Saturday, continues to lead the V.League in attack rate, at 57.1%, as well as in blocking with an average of 0.91 rejection per set.

JT Marvelous will return to action next weekend: they play Hisamitsu Springs on Saturday and the Denso Airybees on Sunday.

De Guzman and the Airybees will play the Saitama Ageo Medics on Saturday before their showdown against JT Marvelous.

