Up-and-coming athletes to be feted in PSA Awards

Angeline Landag Colonia of Philippines won the silver medal in the 45kg women weightlifting held at Taekwondo Hall, Olympic Complex Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 13, 2023. POC-PSC Media/File.

MANILA -- The country's future stars will be recognized during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on January 29.

Twelve young athletes who showed their potential in 2023 will receive the Tony Siddayao Awards from the country’s oldest media organization led by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star.

Weightlifter Angeline Colonia leads the youth brigade to be bestowed with the award given to promising athletes 18 years old and below.

The honor is named after the late Manila Standard sports editor Antonio ‘Tony’ Siddayao, acknowledged as the Dean of Philippine sports writing.

Colonia, 16, bannered the country’s campaign in the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in New Delhi, Indonesia, where she bagged three gold medals in the women’s 45 kg category.

Joining Colonia in the 12-athlete list are fellow weightlifters Prince Keil Delos Santos and Eron Borres, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, chess player Christian Gian Karlo Arca, karateka Sebastian Neil Manalac, golfer Alethea Gaccion, modern pentathlon’s Joseph Anthony Godbout, muay thai’s Jan Brix Ramiscal, taekwondo jin Tachiana Kezhia Mangin, obstacle course’s Trisha Mae Del Rosario, and Aleia Aielle Aguilar of jiu-jitsu.

Registration for the PSA Awards starts at 6:00 p.m. at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena is set to receive Athlete of the Year honors, while Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine women's national football team, and star athletes including Sarina Bolden and June Mar Fajardo will also receive major awards.

