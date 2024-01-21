UAAP: UST completes Final 4 cast in girls' volleyball

The University of Santo Tomas girls' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas on Sunday secured the fourth and last ticket to the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

This, after the Junior Tigresses booked a 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 over De La Salle-Zobel at the Adamson University Gym.

After already taking a two-set lead, UST jumped to an 11-5 lead in the third frame then leaned on Ysa Chua to pull away, 16-10. A Rashel Bajamonde attack sent them to match point, before a Sam Marzan kill and a block by Julia Andres and Sabine Valdez kept the Junior Lady Spikers alive.

But a drop ball from Chaitlin Mauricio ended the match in UST's favor.

"We're happy na narito kami sa Final Four, kaya lang ‘di pa naman tapos. Mahaba ‘yung liga so preparation namin ‘yan, itong mga ‘to, going into the top four," said UST coach Kungfu Reyes. "Malalaman pa kung stepladder or top four, kahit ano man, magpe-prepare naman ‘yung tropa."

La Salle-Zobel's loss also ensured that defending champion National University-Nazareth School will advance to the Final 4.

The Junior Tigresses have a 7-3 win-loss record, tied with Far Eastern University-Diliman for second place.

Meanwhile, La Salle-Zobel dropped to 3-7 for fifth place. Adamson is unbeaten in 11 matches and can advance to the Finals outright if they sweep the eliminations next weekend.

In the boys' division, FEU-Diliman overcame UST in four sets, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, to book its spot in the Final Four. The Baby Tamaraws secured a 9-3 record and maintained third place, while the Junior Golden Spikers dropped to 7-5 in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Adamson keeps its Final Four hopes alive after a 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 victory over also-ran DLSZ. The Baby Falcons improved to 6-6, good for fifth place.

La Salle-Zobel is no longer in the running for a Final 4 spot. They slide to 4-8, for sixth place.

