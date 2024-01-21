Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco during the Valorant showmatch held at a cafe in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- From manning computer shops for just P50 daily in 2002, Team Secret Valorant player Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco is now raking in big bucks as a professional esports player.



"Nagbabantay ako computer shop as day job ko," he recalled. "Parang may mga taga-ibang lugar na pumupunta doon, makikipaglaban. Before, noon, uso pa ang mga betting game, parang sa basketball."

"Ice tubig, ice tubig. Ganyan kami. Merong 50-50, 20-20 (pesos) or libreng oras, or 'yung pupunta sila doon 'pag tinalo mo, libreng oras."

JessieVash has become a household name in Philippine esports. He started his career as a Dota 2 player in Mineski, retiring the scene, before debuting as a professional Valorant player in Bren Esports.



Now 33 years old, Team Secret's in-game leader has witnessed how the esports scene in the Philippines leveled up over the years and rocketed to new heights.



The pro gamer, however, admitted he never imagined the games that were just once his escape from his woes would morph into his real life and career quest.

"Ngayon palaki na nang palaki, so lalong nahihirapan akong mag-stop," he admitted. "Kasi mas malaki na 'yung opportunity ngayon compared before."

"Parang dati, meron akong ibang game na nilalaro, Dota. Nananalo ako. Kung today siya nangyayari, sobrang laki pala ng mga prizes," he noted. "Kasi noon, parang nanalo ka na sa buong Asia, ang prize namin noon ay $10,000, $5,000."

"Eh ngayon, manalo ka sa buong Asia parang $100,000, $300,000. Parang ang laki ng difference."



A career in the digital world often includes salary, tournament winnings, and sponsorships, making esports a viable career path for talented individuals.



These gaming athletes battle it out in titles like Valorant, League of Legends, and the Wild Wild Rift of League of Legends. It's not just a game; it's a career symphony of skill, strategy, and the occasional victory dance.



Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco during the 2023 VCT Pacific playoffs in Seoul, South Korea. Courtesy: Riot Games/File

For Team SMG’s Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez, for instance, being an esports pro player gave them the opportunity to help their parents at an early age.



“Nakatulong ako sa family ko yes, may naipundar din po ako sa sarili ko yes din po. I bought my own pc with the money I collected.” Kamiyu said.



But before aspiring gamers can turn pixels into hefty paychecks, it is crucial to secure a position on a professional esports team. This requires not just showcasing exceptional in-game skills but also demonstrating strong teamwork, communication, and adaptability.



According to gaming athletes, diving into the world of esports as a pro player is like choosing a career path that combines the finesse of a ninja, the strategy of a chess grandmaster, and the dedication of a caffeine-fueled night owl.



But according to Yamyam Yui, Team Secret Valorant manager, snagging pro esports players can be a challenge, as they are still battling lingering stereotypes surrounding the industry.



"Mahirap po kasi di aware ang ibang parents na may career or future sa esports," she continued.

"'Pag mga bata mas mahirap convince ang parents lalo na pag may players ako na estudyante pa. But we make sure na nagkakaroon kami agreement ng mga parents, between the parents na hindi pababayaan studies nila, hindi din namin sila pababayaan sa company."



Esports careers, however, can be short-lived due to the intense competition and the rapid evolution of games.



But for Jessievash who is the second oldest player in the Valorant Pacific League, the allure of turning a passion for gaming into a full-fledged career becomes increasingly achievable for those with the dedication and talent to rise to the top.



Despite a slight wane in reflexes, his over two decades of experience in the business are a formidable advantage, enabling him to still compete effectively against younger players.



“As long as yung responsibility andun pa rin yung playing hours mo di siya nag bago from before nandun pa rin siguro ang sinasabi lang na tumatanda na esports pagka-nagkakaroon ng ng responsibility yung tao kunwari bata siya nag start then nagkaroon responsibility at na lessen na yun yung parang humihina eventually mag cocoach na lang siya,” he explained.

Team Secret will go back to the Valorant arena this February as the Valorant Champions Tour circuit commences in South Korea.