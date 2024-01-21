Action between Adamson University and De La Salle-Zobel in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament.

The Baby Falcons secured the semifinals bonus on Sunday, after a wire-to-wire 74-59 victory over the undermanned De La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Justine Garcia had a solid all-around game of 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals while JC Bonzalida also shot 14 points and grabbed 13 boards as the Baby Falcons remained on top of the standings with a 11-1 record.

The Baby Falcons cruised to victory as the Junior Archers struggled without top gun Kieffer Alas, who was in street clothes for the game.

"Actually we prepared for La Salle-Zobel, hindi naman si Alas. Ang sabi ko, it's gonna be harder to defeat Zobel because we don't know who is gonna take the shot," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin. "So at least nakapag-adjust naman agad defensively ang mga bata at salamat and we got the twice-to-beat."

In another game, National University-Nazareth School stayed within distance of Adamson after a 90-65 demolition of the UP Integrated School.

MVP front-runner Collins Akowe delivered another double-double with 19 points and 20 rebounds as the Bullpups improved to 10-2. They led by as much as 37 points in the comfortable win.

"Sobrang happy kasi kahit paano, yung chemistry nandoon na. Sinasabi ko sa kanila na i-push ang sarili ninyo kasi ito na ang finish line. Malapit na tayo sa goal natin," said NU-Nazareth scoach Kevin de Castro.

Migs Palanca also had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds while Francis Herrera was the other Bullpup in double digits with 11 points.

Meanwhile, defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman pulled off a slim 67-65 win over Ateneo, while University of the East kept its slim Final Four hopes alive with a 76-73 conquest of University of Santo Tomas.

The Baby Tamaraws are now tied with the Tiger Cubs in third spot at 7-5, two games ahead of the Junior Warriors, who hold a 5-7 record in fifth place.

Dwyne Miranda led FEU-D with 18 points, nine assists and two steals, Veejay Pre logged 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Jedric Daa also scored 13 points.

John Edry Alejandro scored 18 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final 14 seconds that gave UE a 74-73 lead, and stuffed the stat sheet with 22 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.

