Matthew Wright in action for Kyoto Hannaryz. (c) B.LEAGUE



Matthew Wright had his best scoring game in the B.League but the Kyoto Hannaryz still fell short against the Gunma Crane Thunders, 88-81, on Saturday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright made 7 of 18 shots, including five three-pointes, for 25 points -- his highest output in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

But they couldn't catch up to Gunma in the closing stretch, with Trey Jones and Narito Namizato conspiring to put the visitors ahead, 86-75, with two and a half minutes left in the contest.

Two free throws by Wright with under two minutes left brought them within seven, 86-79, but Namizato's floater kept Gunma in control.

Kyoto fell to 12-19 in the season. Jarrod Uthoff contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort.

Ray Parks Jr. scored seven points as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins pulled away for a 90-71 rout of the Ibaraki Robots, also on Saturday.

Parks was just 2-of-7 from the field though he also contributed four rebounds and two assists in Nagoya's fourth straight win. They are now 23-8 in the season, staying in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Coty Clarke led the Nagoya offense with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Scott Eatherton added 22 rebounds on an efficient 11-of-15 clip from the field.

The Sunrockers Shibuya got back at Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, 103-93, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

San-En had claimed a 74-63 triumph on Friday but the hosts recovered to take a split of their weekend series. Leading the way for Shibuya was James Michael McAdoo with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Ravena struggled from the field anew, going just 2-of-5 for five points in 18 minutes. he also had five boards but couldn't make much of an impact as he also dealt with foul trouble.

Kyle O'Quinn delivered 26 points and 15 rebounds for San-En, but his efforts couldn't keep them from dropping to 15-17 in the season.

Shiga's losing streak reached 14 games, after the Lakes were beaten 108-80 by the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Kiefer Ravena managed 11 points and three assists off the bench, but the Lakes had no answer for Shimane's Shota Tsuyama (29 points) in the loss.

The Magic shot a remarkable 19-of-34 from long distance, with Tsuyama making nine three-pointers to torch Shiga. The Lakes dropped to 4-27 in the season, the worst record in the league.

Dwight Ramos returned from a 19-game absence due to an ankle injury, scoring two points in Levanga Hokkaido's 98-82 setback to the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Ramos made just one of eight field goals and grabbed two rebounds in an 18-minute stint for Levanga. They have now lost seven straight games to fall to 7-23 in the season.

Carl Tamayo is not yet in Ryukyu's active line-up for their game against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.