Thirdy Ravena in action for the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena didn't score but the San-En NeoPhoenix still came away with a 74-63 triumph over the Sunrockers Shibuya, Friday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

Ravena missed all three of his field goals in a 26-minute stint, but contributed four assists, three rebounds, and two steals for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 15-16 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The NeoPhoenix had to recover from a slow start, as they trailed 21-13 against the hosts after the opening period and were down by as much as 14 points, 32-18, midway through the second quarter.

But they turned the game around in the second half, overtaking Shibuya 52-50 at the end of the third period then limiting them to 11 points in the final frame. San-En wound up out-scoring Shibuya 43-22 in the second half of the game.

Kazuki Hosokawa paced San-En with 22 points built on 4-of-7 shooting from long range, while Kyle O'Quinn produced a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds on top of six rejections.

Isaiah Hicks was the other San-En player in double-digits with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. The NeoPhoenix shot 44.4% for the game, and out-rebounded Shibuya 43-37.

James Michael McAdoo had 18 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort for the Sunrockers, while Kevin Jones and Genki Kojima each had 11 markers.

