Runners-up Joewyn Rey Pascua of the Philippines and Satoru Nakajima of Japan at the J200 Kolkata in India. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook

MANILA – Joewyn Rey Pascua of the Philippines and Satoru Nakajima of Japan settled for a runner-up finish in the boys’ doubles final of the J200 Kolkata tournament in India.

The 17-year-old aces fell to No. 2 seeds Yerassyl Yerdilda and Vitaliy Zatsepin of Kazakhstan, 2-6, 5-7, at the Bengal Tennis Association on Friday.

Pascua, one of the elite players of the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA), is the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors World No. 316 with one singles title from the 2022 J5 Tay Ninh City in Vietnam.

Last year, he also won two consecutive titles at the J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia with Filipino Axl Lajon Gonzaga and claimed the J4 Ho Chi Minh City championship in Vietnam with hometown bet Pham La Hoang Anh.

PTA head coach Jun Toledo commented on social media, “Good try! We lost to a better team today!”

The J200 Kolkata, played on an outdoor hard court surface, is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.

Pascua and Nakajima had a strong start to their doubles run, causing a 6-4, 7-5 upset in the first round over No. 1 seeds Jangjun Kim of South Korea and Amir Milushev of Uzbekistan.

They continued their domination against quarterfinalists Danir Kaldybekov and Iliyas Maratuly of Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2, and semifinalists Hitesh Chauhan of India and Aleksandar Daskalovic of Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Pascua, the 2018 Palarong Pambansa singles gold medalist, also competed in the singles main draw where he lost to Aditya Govila of India, 4-6, 4-6, in the opening round.

Aside from the Kolkata tournament, Pascua competed in the J200 Delhi and J100 Chandigarh events this month.

He posted three straight-sets wins in Delhi as the qualifying top seed before losing in the main draw first round to No. 1 seed Adhithya Ganesan of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

In Chandigarh, he scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset over No. 5 seed Takamasa Mishiro of Japan in the first round then suffered a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

Pascua and Brendan Nicholas Hendrata of Indonesia teamed up for the doubles competition, narrowly losing in the first round to No. 1 seeds Aayush P Bhat of the U.S. and Daksh Prasad of India, 3-6, 6-4, 7-10.

