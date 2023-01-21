PBA: ROS naghahanda laban sa Meralco

Inaasahan na ni Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao na raragasa ang Meralco sa unang salpukan nila sa PBA Governors' Cup sa Linggo.

Nakatakdang magharap ang Elasto Painters at Bolts sa kick-off game ng season-ending conference sa PhilSports Arena.

"Alam nating raring to get back sila dahil na-eliminate sila last conference," ani Guiao habang pinatutungkulan ang 10th-place finish ng Meralco sa Commissioner's Cup. "This is their revenge conference."

Magiging mas malakas daw ang Meralco sa pagbabalik ni Chris Newsome na nakarecover na sa calf injury. Kasama niyang darating si import KJ McDaniels para sa full strength na lineup ng Bolts.

"I think he's in better shape now than in the last conference - that's a huge difference," sabi ni Guiao kay McDaniels. "He's had more time to prepare. I know what he can do when he's in top shape. We're actually concerned about how KJ will play so we have to plan something for him."

"Babalik na rin sa kanila si Newsome. They should be getting to their maximum potential when Newsome is playing."

Sa parte ng ROS, hinububog ni Guiao na maging contender ang Rain or Shine sa pagbabalik ni 2-time Most Valuable Player James Yap.

"I would not say he's in full game-shape... around 90 percent siguro," sabi ng ROS tactician.

"He needs a few games to get himself back into his rhythm. But he's practicing well, he's in good shape physically. Pero siyempre kailangan pa niyang ibalik 'yung competitive toughness niya. We're not expecting a lot out of him, but gradually I think he can make some contributions to the team."

Inaahasan din niyang magdeliver ang import na si Michael Qualls na nag-average ng 33.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, at 3.6 assists sa NorthPort noong 2019 Governors' Cup.

"A lot of our deficiencies, shortcomings, are going to be, hopefully, addressed by the type of import we have," ani Guiao.