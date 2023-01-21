Despite failing to make it to the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals, Robert Bolick and Junemar Fajardo still topped the statistics in the recently concluded conference.

The NorthPort scorer and San Miguel's big man finished first and second, respectively, in scoring in the mid-season conference.

Bolick topped everyone with an average of 21 points per game, followed by Fajardo with 18.

Bolick also played the lengthiest time, averaging 41.4 minutes of play a game. He also finished second in assists with a 6.3 average just behind Terrafirma's Alex Cabagnot (6.4).

Fajardom, asix-time MVP, topped the league in rebounding, averaging 12.4 per game. He also led in both defensive (7.8 rebounds) and offensive (4.5 rebounds) boards, while being the only local to average in double figures in rebounding.

Other players who made the Top 10 in scoring include Don Trollano of NLEX at no. 3 (17.7 points), Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma at no. 7 (16.7), while NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino (16.4), Blackwater's Baser Amer (16.1), and Javee Mocon of Phoenix (14.8) occupied the 8th to 10th spots, respectively.

Bay Area's Kobey Lam is the best of their team in scoring with an average of 13.6 points per game.

The Dragons' 7-foot-5 center Chuanxing Liu, meanwhile, led the league in total field goal percentage with 71.6 percent.

Marcio Lassiter led in terms of 3-point field goal percentage with 47.4 percent.

In free throws, former Converge player RK Ilagan led the list with 91.7 percent, while Paul Lee comes in second at 90.9 percent.

Magnolia's Jio Jalalon is king of steals with 2.2 per game, and Converge rookie Justin Arana emerged as the king of shot blocks with 1.4 per outing.

Bay Area's Zhu Songwei committed the most number of turnovers with 3.0 per outing, while Rain or Shine center Beau Belga averaged 3.8 fouls per game.

