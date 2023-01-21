NBA: Lakers rally to stun Grizzlies

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores to take a 122-120 lead in front of Ja Morant #12 and Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter during a 122-121 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How, Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES --Dennis Schroder grabbed a steal and drove for the go-ahead basket with 7.6 seconds left on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers edged Memphis 122-121 to end the Grizzles' 11-game NBA winning streak.

Russell Westbrook led Los Angeles with 29 points off the bench and superstar LeBron James added 23 for a Lakers team that has struggled to find consistency amid injuries -- including the foot trouble sidelining Anthony Davis.

But it was German guard Schroder who starred late, serenely draining a pair of free throws to pull the Lakers within one -- at 120-119 -- with 13.2 seconds left.

On Memphis' ensuing possession he poked the ball away from Desmond Bane and raced up the court with it for a layup. Fouled on the play, he made the free throw to put the Lakers up 122-120.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"I just made a play," Schroder told broadcaster ESPN. "I just went to go get it, stabbed at it, the ball went loose and I just attacked the basket."

The Grizzles would have another chance, but Ja Morant missed a driving shot and Brandon Clarke missed one of two free throws and the Lakers had the win.

Morant shook off a slow start to lead Memphis with 22 points. Tyus Jones and John Konchar had 20 each off the bench, but the Grizzlies slipped a game and a half behind Western Conference leaders Denver, who beat Indiana 134-111 for their ninth straight victory.

"Hell of a game," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. "Our guys stayed competing, stayed together, stayed aggressive, I think that was the recipe."

It was just the second time this season the Grizzles lost when leading after three quarters -- and just the second Lakers' win when trailing through three.

