Mobile Legends: Onic PH shut door on Renejay, Blacklist's SEAG bid

MANILA - Onic PH shut the door on Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and the rest of Blacklist International's Sibol SEA Games 2023 bid with a sweep during the national esports team's qualifier rounds, Saturday evening.

It took two quick wins for Onic PH, made mostly of their core MPL Philippines lineup, to down Blacklist, which is headlined by most of their M3 and MPL Season 10 championship core.

The loss also ended Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Edward "Edward" Dapadap's hopes of winning a SEA Games medal this year, like their counterparts in Blacklist International last year.

After "The Hitman" left Nexplay EVOS, Blacklist announced they acquired Renejay as a stand-in player for the squad's SEA Games 2023 qualifier team.

Much is yet to be known about Renejay's future in the MPL.