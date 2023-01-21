MANILA (UPDATED)- Echo Philippines will continue their run to represent the country while Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and the rest of Blacklist International were shown the door in the Sibol Southeast Asian Games qualifiers held Saturday.

Fielding their world-title winning lineup, the Orcas wasted no time and escaped Big Four Global, which consist of players from professional squad TNC Pro Team, 2-1.

World Finals MVP Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales put up a clinic, earning the spotlight in Games 1 and 3, sharing the MVP nod in Game 3 with Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya as they marched on to the next round of the SEA Games qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Onic Philippines shut the door on Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and the rest of Blacklist International's Sibol SEA Games 2023 bid with a 2-1 win over the codebreakers in the following match.

Onic PH put up a dominant match in Game 1, before Renejay went ham on his signature hero Chou, putting up 10 assists en route to the decider match.

However, they were no match for Onic PH who gave them a relentless whipping in Game 3.

The loss also shut Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Edward "Edward" Dapadap's hopes of winning a SEA Games medal this year, like their counterparts in Blacklist International last year.

After "The Hitman" left Nexplay EVOS, Blacklist announced they acquired Renejay as a stand-in player for the squad's SEA Games 2023 qualifier team.

Much is yet to be known about Renejay's future in the MPL.