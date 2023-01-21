KBL: Abando sits out as Anyang loses to Goyang

Rhenz Abando did not play as Anyang KGC suffered an 85-65 defeat to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League on Saturday.

Anyang entered the game with the best record in the league but were comprehensively outplayed by the streaking Goyang squad, who have now won five straight games.

Abando was not fielded in the contest, which saw Anyang drop to 22-10 in the 2022-23 season of the KBL. The former Letran star is coming off a triumphant stint in the KBL Slam Dunk Contest during their All-Star festivities.

Omari Spellman was limited to 11 points on 2-of-6 shooting, while Junhyeong Byeon was the only other Anyang player in double digits with 13 points.

Dedric Lawson and Seonghyen Jeon each had 23 points for Goyang (18-15).

Meanwhile, Dave Ildefonso had five points and two rebounds in Suwon KT Sonicboom's 76-73 loss to Seoul SK Knights, also on Saturday.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star was just 2-of-4 from the field and had three turnovers in the slim defeat.

Jarrod Jones had 26 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort for the Sonicboom, while Ha Yoon-gi had 20 points. Suwon KT dropped to 14-18 in the season.

Ethan Albano and Wonju DB Promy were triumphant on Saturday, holding on for an 85-82 win over the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

The Filipino-American contributed 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win that hiked their record to 13-20.

He was one of five Wonju players in double-digits, led by Kang Sang-jae with 22 points.