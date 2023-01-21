File photo

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics defeated the Hisamitsu Springs in 4 sets on Saturday in the 2022–23 Japan V.League at the Teruha Sekisui House Arena.

Saitama dropped the third set before closing out Hisamitsu, 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13.

Santiago scored 8 points while helping the Ageo Medics claim their 11th win in 5 games. This is good enough for fourth spot in the team standings.

Lozo Sara topscored for Saitama with 25 points while Yuka Sato added 17.

The Springs fell to their seventh defeat in 17 matches.

Lise Van Hecke led Hisamitsu with 20 points, while Ayaka Araki added 13 markers.