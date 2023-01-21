Eubank Jr calls for boxing to be more inclusive

Britain's Chris Eubank Jr. holds his championship belt after a technical knockout against Russia's Matt Korobov (not pictured) during a World Boxing Association (WBA) interim middleweight world championship fight at the Barclays Center in New York, USA, 07 December 2019. File photo. Peter Foley, EPA-EFE.

MANCHESTER -- Chris Eubank Jr has called on boxing to be more inclusive after Liam Smith was accused of homophobia in the build up to their middleweight clash on Saturday in Manchester.

Smith made unsubstantiated claims questioning Eubank's sexuality during a pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Eubank, son of former world champion Chris Eubank, wore a rainbow armband to Friday's weigh-in.

He wrote on Twitter: "We don't discriminate... we don't alienate. We want boxing & sport as a whole, to be all inclusive."

Both fighters could face sanctions from the British Boxing Board of Control after Eubank responded by accusing Smith of infidelity to his wife.

Smith has apologized for his comments.

"It's crossed a line and for people looking at it, it's wrong," said the former WBO light-middleweight champion.

"We shouldn't act like that. It's fight week, we're both starving and making weight. If anyone took it personally, I apologize."

