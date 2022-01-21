'He thinks I'm slow'

Mark Magsayo thinks WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. is underestimating him.

Well and good, said the heavy-handed puncher from Tagbilaran City who is set to challenge Russell in Atlantic City this weekend.

“He’s not expecting that I’m fast and have speed, too,” Magsayo said in Boxing Scene.

"Gary Russell underestimates my ability. He thinks that I’m slow. It’s good to think that I’m slow, so that he can be surprised when I face him.”

The crafty Russell is making his sixth consecutive title defense against Magsayo who earned the mandatory challenge via a 10th round knockout of Julio Ceja.

Russell acknowledges Magsayo's punching power, but claimed it will be useless if he fails land clean punches.

“I’m not all power. That’s what he thinks about me. I’ll prove to him that I’m not slow or weak. I’m strong and fast, and that’s what I’m gonna prove when I face him," said Magsayo.

The Filipino boxer holds an immaculate record of 23 wins with 16 KOs.

Russell, the WBC champion since 2015, sports a 31-1 win-loss slate. His only defeat came from the hands of Ukrainian legend Vasyl Lomachenko.

"I think I'm the fighter who wants to beat him more than anyone else has," said Magsayo. "I'm here to give him his second loss on Saturday night."

