LOOK: Kevin Ferrer weds wife again in church ceremony

NorthPort's Kevin Ferrer and his wife MM Belarmino tied the knot for the second time, this time in a church ceremony.

Ferrer posted proof of their wedding in an Instagram story with the couple showing off their wedding rings while in their wedding attire.



The wedding took place just months after the two got wed in a civil ceremony last November.

Ferrer, who won two titles with Barangay Ginebra, proposed to Belarmino on Valentine’s Day in 2021 which was also documented on Instagram.

The two were already an item since Ferrer's collegiate days with the University of Sto. Tomas Growling Tigers.

