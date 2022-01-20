Lakers center Dwight Howard and teammate forward LeBron James in their game against Utah on January 17, 2022. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the leading vote-getter for the NBA All-Star Game with 2 days of balloting remaining.

James has 6.8 million votes, with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors next at just more than 6 million.

A 17-time All-Star, James is well head of the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (4.1 million votes) in ballots cast for Western Conference frontcourt players.

Leading the way in the Eastern Conference is Kevin Durant of the Brookyln Nets (5.5 million), followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (5.1 million.)

Curry is a lock to make his 8th All-Star team, with a lead of about 3.4 million votes over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference guards balloting.

In the guards' competition in the East, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls has 4.1 million votes, followed by Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (2.1 million).

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters, as well as the team captains, will be announced on TNT during the NBA Tip-Off show on January 27.

The game is scheduled to be played February 20 in Cleveland, where James starred with his hometown Cavaliers for 11 seasons.