Rising bantamweight Jonas Sultan's campaign to become a world champion got a much-needed push.

The hard-hitting slugger from Zamboanga got the backing of Go For Gold, which will help finance his training in the US.

Go For Gold's Jeremy Go, who is known to back up professional cycling teams, has included Sultan in their list of sponsored athletes.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako kay sir Jeremy Go at sa tiwala niya sa akin," said Sultan. "Blessing ito sa akin kasi malaking tulong ito 'di lang para sa career pati na rin sa aking pamilya."

Sultan, a former world junior bantamweight contender, had an impressive showing in 2021. Shrugging off a 2-year layoff, he knocked out Sharone Carter in 7 rounds of their bantamweight match last August.

He then followed this up with a dominating performance against erstwhile unbeaten Carlos Caraballo, knocking down the Puerto Rican four times to win the WBO intercontinental bantamweight crown in October.

Sultan is set to leave for the US next week to reunite with teammates IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

He is expected fight again sometime in March.