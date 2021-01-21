PSC holds National Sports Summit on virtual platform

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will hold its National Sports Summit on a virtual platform, with a series of weekly online sessions starting on January 27.

The 2021 edition, titled "Sports Conversations," will cover 25 topics.

"We wanted to push through with this, because we know it will be useful to know where we are now, from where we were almost three decades ago," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez. "It will help us see the road ahead of us, and navigate it better."

The first National Sports Summit was held in 1992, where 38 resolutions were crafted in the hopes of a better national sports environment.

The data gathered from the "Sports Conversations" sessions will be studied and processed, according to Ramirez. They will then become the foundation for a new set of resolutions that the PSC chief hopes will be of use to the country's sports leaders, legislators, and national officials in the future.

The PSC has tapped key figures from both the local and international sports scenes to deliver short lectures in the online conferences.

The first batch of sessions brings together United Sports Academy (USSA) president T.J. Rosandich, Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) dean of Philippine sports Henry Daut, DAVNOR Sports Development head Giovanni Gulanes, and University of the Philippines (UP) professor Tessa Jazmines.

Rosandich opens the three-part summit with a lecture-forum on "Sports Success from a First World Perspective." The USSA is home to the likes of American-Israeli Olympic figure skater Aimee Buchanan and two-time national coach of the year Mike Leach.

Gulanes of Davao del Norte, meanwhile, will share his expertise on sports development programs in local government units on February 4. The long-time sports coordinator will also touch on youth training and hands-on management of their province's sports program.

PSI's Daut, who played a role in PSC's Sports Mapping Action Research Talent Identification (Smart ID) program, explores this topic as well as grassroots development on February 11.

Veteran sportswriter and UP professor Jazmines completes the first roster as she delivers her lecture on the value of sports marketing on February 28.

"We believe that sports are a means to move forward despite taking a step back for months. We may continue to chart our path in bettering Philippine sports starting now, and with the help of these experts in the field to whom we are very grateful," said Ramirez.

Almost 1,000 persons have already registered, from sports educators, athletes, coaches, LGU coordinators, national sports associations, to private stakeholders.

