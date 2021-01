NBA: Joel Embiid pushes 76ers past Celtics

As he is introduced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wears a shirt honoring Martin Luther King Jr. before a game against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Boston Celtics 117-109 on Wednesday.

Embiid shot 12 of 19 from the field and 17 of 21 from the free-throw line for his second 40-point effort this season -- both in the past three games.

Tobias Harris added 22 points, Shake Milton had 16 and Danny Green 12 for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine at home. Ben Simmons contributed 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points while Marcus Smart added a season-high 25. Daniel Theis had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Kemba Walker contributed 19 points in just his second game back from a knee injury.

The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from COVID-19.

Payton Pritchard's first field goal, a deep trey from the wing, gave the Celtics a 97-91 lead with 10:14 remaining in the fourth.

In the tight, back-and-forth game, the Sixers rebounded with a 6-0 run to pull level again at 97.

Smart was credited with a basket on a goaltending call and the game was tied at 105 with 4:08 left.

On the Sixers' next possession, Green hit a 3-pointer to put the hosts ahead by three.

Harris made a difficult bank shot and later added two clutch free throws with 49.3 seconds left for a 115-109 advantage.

Back in the second quarter, Brown drove to the basket and hit a tough layup for a 50-45 Boston lead.

The Sixers pulled even at 53 with 2:29 remaining in the period after Embiid dropped in a pair of free throws.

Walker knocked down five 3-pointers and had 17 points to help the Celtics build a 61-58 halftime advantage.

Brown's dunk with 5:00 left in the third propelled the Celtics to a 79-75 lead.

The Sixers responded with consecutive baskets by Simmons and Embiid to tie the game.

Boston then came back with a quick 9-0 spurt to take an 88-79 advantage and went on to lead 92-86 at the end of the quarter.

Philadelphia was without guard Seth Curry, who was just cleared of health and safety protocols. He could be back in action soon.