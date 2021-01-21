MMA: Japan's Kawahara guarantees impressive win over PH's Adiwang

MANILA, Philippines -- Namiki Kawahara does not lack for confidence ahead of his debut in ONE Championship.

The Japanese fighter is set to take on the rising star of Team Lakay, Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang, in a strawweight bout at ONE: Unbreakable on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kawahara took the bout on short notice, coming in as a late replacement for China's Hexigetu. Yet the 31-year-old from the Osaka prefecture is brimming with confidence as he believes he can end Adiwang inside the distance.

"I admit that Lito is a great fighter. That shows in his previous performances," Kawahara said during the virtual media day ahead of ONE: Unbreakable.

"But it doesn't matter who he's fought in the past. He's never faced me," he declared. "I'm a dangerous fighter. I'll prove it in the Circle. All I'm thinking about right now is finishing him. That's my goal."

Kawahara believes he has the advantage regardless of how the fight develops.

"If it's a standup fight, I'm going to knock him out. If it goes to the ground, I'm going to submit him," he said. "It's as simple as that."

The reason for Kawahara's confidence is that he watched Adiwang's recent performance against his countryman, former Shooto champion Hiroba Minowa, in November. Adiwang dropped a controversial split decision to the Japanese fighter, in a bout that could have gone either way.

But for Kawahara, it was clear that Minowa defeated Adiwang and he was not impressed with the Filipino's performance in the bout.

"Hiroba Minowa did beat Lito in their last fight, but to be honest, it wasn't an interesting fight," he said. "I'm going to show you a better way to beat Lito, and that's to knock him out and finish him."

"I think if Lito faces a Shooto-level fighter, he is not that explosive," Kawahara added. "I don't think he will be as explosive against me."

"It's hard to predict, but I'm ready to just outwork him and beat him up. I'm just going to enjoy the bout and win. Fans can all depend on a big knockout."

Still, he acknowledged that Adiwang does pose some problem for him, particularly with his knockout power.

"We are both aggressive and we both win by finish. We're the first bout of the night, and it's going to be a knockout. Only one guy will be left standing," Kawahara said.

"Lito is a good fighter, a dangerous one. If I beat him, I'll be closer to becoming a ONE World Champion," he added. "That's the reason I took this bout. Although Lito might be dangerous, I'm also dangerous, so be careful."

ONE: Unbreakable is ONE Championship's first live event for 2021, with a ONE Super Series showdown between bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov of Russia and Capitan Petchyindee Academy of Thailand serving as the main event.

Related video: