La Salle's Malonzo, Letran's Muyang officially join PBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University swingman Jamie Malonzo and Colegio de San Juan de Letran center Larry Muyang have officially submitted their applications for the upcoming Rookie Draft, the PBA announced Thursday.

Six days before the January 27 deadline, a total of 67 aspirants have already filed their paperwork for what is shaping up to be a deep rookie class.

The 6-foot-5 Muyang is expected to be a potential first-round selection.

He helped the Letran Knights win the NCAA Season 95 championship and has also seen action for the Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League, as well as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns and the San Juan Knight-Go For Gold in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Malonzo, for his part, is joining the draft after the league waived the D-League residency requirement.

Fil-foreign players usually have to play seven games in each of the two conferences of the D-League before being eligible. But the PBA waived this requirement for the upcoming draft as the D-League was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He averaged 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in his lone season with the Green Archers, earning Mythical Team honors although La Salle missed out on the Final 4.

Also submitting their applications on Thursday were La Salle big man James Laput, and the University of the Philippines pair of Jun Manzo and David Murrell.

The PBA Rookie Draft is set for March 14 in a virtual ceremony.

