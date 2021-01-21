Guinto heads to ROS after PBA approves of trade with NorthPort

Bradwyn Guinto (30) in action for NorthPort during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine received a boost to its frontline when the PBA approved Wednesday of its acquisition of Bradwyn Guinto from NorthPort.

The deal sends Sidney Onwubere and Clint Doliguez to the Batang Pier, while Guinto is headed to his fourth PBA team since entering the league in 2015.

Guinto averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds in nine games for NorthPort, who had a difficult campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup where they won just once in 11 games.

Doliguez and Onwubere, meanwhile, showed that they could contribute to a Rain or Shine team that made it to the quarterfinals as the eighth seed.

Onwubere, a first-round pick in 2017, contributed 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while the rookie Doliguez normed 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing in six games for the Elasto Painters.

