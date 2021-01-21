FIBA: Kobe Paras to miss February qualifiers

Kobe Paras in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Thailand. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Kobe Paras will not suit up for the Philippines in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers next month.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Paras has already informed program director Tab Baldwin that he cannot play for Gilas Pilipinas in February.

"As intimated to Coach Tab by Kobe, it is a medical issue," Gregorio said. "We respect (him)."

Paras played for the Philippines in the second window of the qualifiers, held last November in a "bubble" in Manama, Bahrain. The standout from University of the Philippines averaged 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and two assists in Gilas' two victories over Thailand.

The 6-foot-6 Paras played mostly out of position in November, as the team was short on big men. But after the window, he stressed that it was a challenge that he embraced.

"You know, we're representing the country, I'd do anything for my country," said Paras. "If I need to get rebounds, play a big man position, I'd do anything, just for the team."

The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A heading into the final window, scheduled for February 17-22 in Clark, Pampanga.

The national team is already training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, with a mix of amateurs and PBA players expected to be called up for the qualifiers. Teenage center Kai Sotto has also confirmed that he will join the team in February.

