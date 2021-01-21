FIBA: Kai Sotto 'heading home soon,' will play for Gilas in February window

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto on Thursday announced that he will play for the Philippine national team in the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

"I'm heading home soon," said Sotto, who is currently training with Team Ignite to prepare for the upcoming season of the NBA G League.

"Sobrang excited ako sa binigay na opportunity para makapaglaro sa Gilas ngayong February window," he added.

Gilas Pilipinas will play in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga, where they will take on South Korea twice and Indonesia once in the final qualifying window for the continental tournament.

The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A and will need just one win in their upcoming games to secure their spot in the FIBA Asia Cup later in the year.

The national team pool is currently training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna to prepare for the qualifiers.

It was not immediately clear if Sotto will join the team in their training camp in Calamba.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng sumusuporta at naniniwala sa aking pangarap na makapaglaro para sa bayan, at sa tamang panahon, sa NBA," said Sotto.

"I am very blessed to have many supporters, and I promise I won't let you down," he vowed.

Sotto's commitment to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window means he is going to miss a bulk of games for Team Ignite. The NBA G League will hold its season in a "bubble" at the Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida, with opening night set for February 8.