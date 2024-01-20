Peter Groseclose during action in Winter Youth Olympic Games on Saturday at the Gangneung Ice Arena. Photo courtesy of @championiceskating.



Peter Groseclose pushed hard but fell short in the men’s 1500-meter short track of speed skating at the Fourth Winter Olympic Games on Saturday in Gangwon, South Korea.

Groseclose, 16, wound up fifth in the qualification race for the event's final, which was dominated by South Korean athletes at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

“It was a difficult first race and was one of the fastest races for the day,” Groseclose’s coach, John-Henry Krueger, said. “Peter was aggressive in his passing but some of the bumps and normal stuff that goes on in the short track, I think it didn’t go through his way until the end.”



Groseclose clocked two minutes and 20.575 seconds in his heat that was topped by Germany’s Lowie Dekens with a time of 2:18.473.

The hosts finished 1-3 with gold winners Jaehee Joo (2:21.906) and Yousung Kim (2:22.148) sandwiching China’s Xinzhe Zhang (2:22.095) on the podium.



Groseclose ran third early in the race but couldn’t hang on and was overtaken by England’s Willem Murray and Dekens.



Thirty-four athletes raced in the event.



Groseclose will be back on the ice Sunday for the 1,000m race and again on Monday for the 500m.



“It’s a disappointing result but we’re going to keep looking forward until the next race,” said Krueger, a two-time Olympic medalist.

“Peter is still motivated although he is not happy with the result, I understand because he holds himself with a high standard, so we have to be positive,” he added.



Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe, the country’s flag bearer during Friday’s opening ceremony at the Gangneung Oval, meanwhile, started training at the Welli Hilli Park in Hoengseong for the women’s slopestyle and big air events on January 24 and 28, respectively.





Avery Balbanida, the third Filipino Youth Olympian, will fly in on January 25 for the cross-country skiing events on January 29 and 30 at the Alpensia Biathlon Center in Pyeongchang.