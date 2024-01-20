UAAP: Adamson girls close in on elims sweep

The Adamson girls' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University is a win away from sweeping the elimination round of the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

This, after the Lady Baby Falcons cruised to a convincing 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School on Saturday. The straight sets victory hiked their record to 11-0; they are already assured of the top-seed at the end of the elimination round.

Another victory will propel Adamson straight to the Finals.

"Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa kanila na we need to do our best every time kahit sino kalaban. NU man ‘yan, La Salle o kaya UP. Every time we must give one hundred percent para masanay tayo na every time. Especially starting with training, and then eventually sa paglalaro nila," said Adamson head coach JP Yude.

The Lady Baby Falcons trailed 4-3 at the onset of the third frame before scoring six straight points consisting of four kills from Shaina Nitura and a pair of service aces from Abby Segui to take a 9-4 lead. They pushed the lead to double-digits off another 5-0 blast, highlighted by Sam Cantada's off-the-block kill.

From there, the Lady Baby Falcons stayed ahead and only allowed the Fighting Maroons to score four more points before Kirsten Carpizo secured the final point with an attack, 25-11.

Adamson can jump straight to the best-of-three finals with a victory over Far Eastern University-Diliman on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, defending champion National University Nazareth School solidified its chances of securing a spot in the Final Four after a 25-7, 25-13, 25-12 rout of Ateneo.

The Lady Bullpups led early on in the third set courtesy of an 11-4 run that ended with a service ace from Celine Marsh.

Ateneo then scored back-to-back points off an attack from Ten Quimpo and an attack error from Yesh Noceja, but Noceja swiftly compensated for the error by scoring three consecutive successful attacks.

With momentum on their side, NUNS continued to distance themselves with a 22-12 lead. The Lady Bullpups then went on to score the last three points including two consecutive attack errors from the Blue Eagles and an overpass kill from Robielle Silla that sealed the deal, 25-12.

The Blue Eagles dropped to 2-8 in seventh place, bowing out of contention for the Final Four.

In the boys' division, University of the East will have at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis after a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of UPIS. The Junior Warriors have now won three straight matches to improve to 11-1.

In another match, NU-Nazareth also strengthened its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage after a commanding victory over Ateneo, 25-10, 25-9, 25-6. The Bullpups now hold a 10-2 card to remain in second place.

UPIS stayed in seventh place with a 1-11 standing. Ateneo remained in last place, struggling to break into the win column with a 0-12 record.



