Tim Cone shares thoughts on Gilas Pilipinas program

Ginebra coach Tim Cone. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — Tim Cone, who led Gilas Pilipinas to gold medals in last year’s Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, on Friday gave his opinion on how to handle the team’s roster issues.

The Barangay Ginebra mentor cleared that talks about him being appointed as Gilas’ permanent coach for the next four years, saying that there is still no definite decision just yet.

Still, Cone offered an idea on how he thinks the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas should handle how they form the Philippine men’s national basketball team’s roster and their head coaching system.

“In my opinion, again I don’t wanna speak for the SBP, but if you’re gonna use PBA players and Japan players on your team, you can’t have a full-time job doing Gilas,” the two-time PBA Grandslam coach told reporters.

“It’s just not enough work, it’s only three windows. Basically, this year, you’re talking a maximum of eight games, and that’s if you advance in the middle window. But most likely, you’re talking about five to six games this year,” he explained, talking about the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament that would happen throughout 2024.

“You can’t pull out the PBA players to practice with them for a full year, or even a month or two before each window. I’m just telling you my opinion.”

On the roster construction side of things, Coach Tim then pointed out two different options for the team.

“Get a bunch of young players, like what we’ve done in the past, and try to practice with them everyday, and let them grow for a number of years,” he said.

“But, if you have another program where you get young college players and you put a team together, and you get to practice everyday, now, that’s another program,” added the many-time national team mentor.

This path, however, is not what Cone thinks is best for Gilas.

“My opinion is you need the best players of the country to represent you.”

“You gotta figure out a way to get the stakeholders to allow you to get the best players to allow you to get the best players in the country, including the PBA, and the Japan and the Korea [Filipino imports], and allow them to give you the time to work with these guys.”

“You gotta figure out a program that would allow them to do that.”

Despite this, Cone understands that the logistics would just not simply allow for these to easily happen.

“It’s not that simple, just to say ‘We want these guys for two months to practice.’ Then what are these leagues gonna do? What does the PBA have to do for two months without their stars?” he said.

“So you have to decide. Are you gonna get the 12 best players in the country? Or are you gonna go with young guys?”

Circling back on getting a bunch of young and amateur players to train and form the national team, much like the Northern Consolidated Cement (NCC) Program in the 1980s, and the Gilas I in 2009, Cone is just not a fan of it, to say the least.

“Two things with that on my mind? You’re not sending your best players, because they won't be your best players. And number two, can you keep young guys together for a long time?”

“We’ve proven over and over again that young guys wouldn’t grow then do other things, and it’s hard to keep a team for five years, [the time] which would take to keep a team to reach their full potential. I’m talking about young guys.”

“I’ve always firmly believed from back in 1998 when I coached there that you’ve gotta go out and get the 12 best players in the country.”

“You wanna have a chance against the Europeans, or the Americas, or even teams like China, Lebanon, Iran, Australia, you can’t go with lesser teams and expect to beat those guys. Is that a fair expectation? A reasonable expectation?”



“You bring the 12 best players, maybe we play great, we are together, and we’ve developed as a group over time, then that’s a reasonable expectation.”

“But if we get into young guys, I don’t think you can compete at that level. I don’t care if it's Erik Spoelstra, Phil Jackson, or whoever’s coaching that team.”

Still, he reiterated how he knows that it would not be easier to opt for going all pro.

“Are you gonna go with the 12 best players in the country? They’re not just gonna stop playing in the PBA, or stop playing in Japan, or stop playing in Korea to come over here for two months,” Cone said.

“Teams won’t let them either. I certainly don’t want Scottie, Japeth, or Jamie, or whoever else they want to take to leave our team for two months.”

“There’s other issues. It’s more complex than just the simple thing of ‘let’s put a team together’ and have them win. That’s been the problem through the years, and that’s been the problem in the world right now,” he added, explaining that these issues are not just experienced in the local scene.

“Lithuania is having the same problems, Iran, ‘cause they have no leagues also.”

That is why, at least for now, he is leaving these concerns with the SBP.

“It really depends on how the SBP decides to handle it. So you decide how you wanna do it. If anybody else has other ideas, then I’m sure the SBP would be willing to talk about it.’

After all, the 25-time, winningest coach in the Philippine professional hoops scene is just offering his opinion on Gilas' roster and coaching issues.

“I’m just strictly on my own with my own opinions, I’m not speaking for anybody.”

