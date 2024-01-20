PVL: PLDT adds young talent Shiela Kiseo to roster

MANILA — New young talent has been added to the PLDT High Speed Hitters' roster for the upcoming 2024 season of the PVL.

Shiela Kiseo of the FEU women's volleyball team has turned pro and joined PLDT, the team announced in a social media post on Saturday.

"Infusing a veteran-laden team with young blood starts now. From green and gold to fiery red, outside hitter Shiela Kiseo is pumped up to play with the PLDT High Speed Hitters and prove she belongs," the wrote in the welcome post.

Kiseo was the former captain of the Lady Tamaraws in UAAP Season 85.

PLDT already had its roster reinforced with the addition of former F2 Cargo Logistics members Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, and Kim Fajardo earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers also acquired the services of Jeanette Villareal, who last suited up for the now-defunct Gerflor Defenders.

The Eya Laure-led Crossovers will be attempting to overcome their podium-less 2023 season, which was capped by a fourth-place finish in the Second All-Filipino Conference.

RELATED VIDEO: