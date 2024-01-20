Brooke Van Sickle. Photo from her Instagram account (@brookemvansickle)

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels are getting a huge boost ahead of the 2024 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This, after they signed Filipino-American Brooke Van Sickle, a Hawaii-based volleyball player who suited up for the University of Oregon and the University of Hawaii in the US NCAA.

Brooke played both indoor and beach volleyball and nabbed multiple awards, including MVP, Best Scorer, 2021 Big West Player of the Year and a member of AVCA All-American for second straight year.

"An Angel sent from heaven has arrived to refuel our journey! We're thrilled to have you here, Brooke Van Sickle!" Petro Gazz's welcome post read.

She also played for AEL Limassol in the Cyprus Cup.

The 5'9 prolific outside hitter will join returning Myla Pablo, Mich Morente, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and the rest of the Gazz Angels who had a disappointing run in the 2023 Invitational and Second All-Filipino after a first runner-up finish in the First All-Filipino.